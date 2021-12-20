Squires Gate 1 Charnock Richard 1: Gate good value for late equaliser against high-flyers

The third-placed visitors were on top in the early stages, firing wide inside five minutes.

They made no mistake on 10 minutes, when top scorer Jordan Darr found space to turn inside the area and pick out the bottom corner of the net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No quarter asked or given in a full-blooded encounter between Squires Gate and Charnock Richard Pictures: IAN MOORE

After a dominant first 20 minutes from Charnock, Gate grew into the game and created their first chance when Sope Awe picked out Mekkaoui-Abouzaid but his effort was well blocked.

Darr had a chance to double his tally after forcing his way past a couple of defenders but scuffed his shot well wide.

Luke Evans’ men went close to an equaliser on 32 minutes, when a Jack Iley free-kick was deflected into the path of James Boyd, whose header was beaten away by the keeper.

Gate continued to push, though it remained 1-0 at half-time after Boyd played a clever one-two with Iley but was denied as the keeper came out quickly.

The hosts got behind the Charnock defence again on 54 minutes, when Mekkaoui-Abouzaid drove forward and threaded a ball to Iley, though his curling effort was well saved.

Gate survived a dangerous scramble on the hour but had another chance when Jacob Ridings’ powerful effort was blocked on 73 minutes.

The same player went close again five minutes later, driving into the Charnock area only to shoot wide of the far post.

But just as Gate looked set for another 1-0 defeat, their deserved equaliser arrived on 87 minutes.

Ryan Riley’s excellent free-kick found Josh Westwood at the back-post and the captain headed into the bottom corner.

Neither side seemed happy with a point, resulting in an end-to-end finale.

Gate keeper Mike Hale held a header from a free-kick and Iley had a golden chance, volleying wide after great work down the right from Boyd.

Evans’ men are 17th at Christmas and continue their run of clashes with the top sides at Burscough next Tuesday (3pm).

Gate: Hale, Ridings, Welsh,S-Abouzaid, Muir, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Iley, Awe, Boyd; Subs: Rogers, Gray, Hothersall, Burgess, W-Roebuck