AFC Blackpool 2 South Liverpool 1: Late Ben Duffield strike is ideal Christmas gift

But Martin Baird’s men had to show character and determination to fight back from a goal behind against South Liverpool and seal victory in the 89th minute at Jepson Way.

Brendan O’Brien returned to the side in place of the unavailable Connah Bishop, while Joe Robinson and Jacob Gregory missed out through Covid.

Ben Duffield was the AFC Blackpool hero with their late winner against South Liverpool

The first half was a scrappy affair, with limited chances for either side.

Mechs had a few opportunities from set-pieces but couldn’t challenge the visiting keeper.

And it was from a set-piece that South Liverpool took the lead in the 21st minute.

A free-kick was helped on by Cameron Dalton to Fidan Hajadri, whose header just crept under keeper Dan Hall.

The hosts looked for an instant reply as Ryan McLean switched play to find Curtis Thompson but the midfielder fired wide from outside the box.

The half seemed too fizzle out following the goal, with neither side able to create clear-cut chances.

The second half, however, started with a great chance for AFC as a teasing ball across the six-yard box almost foundThompson at the back post but a Liverpool defender just got there first to poke the ball wide.

AFC did have the ball in the net in the 59th minute but Josh Winder’s effort was ruled out for an earlier foul.

But Winder was on the scoresheet a minute later when he bundled the ball home for the equaliser.

Any one of three AFC men could have got the finishing touch but Winder made sure the ball crossed the line.

The visitors then had a goal ruled out for offside and midfielder Stephen Doyle was sin-binned for his protests.

Baird introduced Josh Dolby and Billy McKenna from the bench and Blackpool were rewarded with that late winner.

Josh Dolby-Armstrong did well down the left and delivered a ball into the box.

After an initial shot was blocked if fell to Ben Duffield, who was in the right place at the right time – as he has been so often for AFC – to fire the winner.

Mechs return to action at Garstang on Monday, December 27.