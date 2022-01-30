Squires Gate 0 Prestwich Heys 0: Spoils shared on an emotional afternoon

Dean Ing went straight into the Gate starting line-up after returning on loan from Colne, with fellow new signing Joshua Okan on the bench.

It was Heys who started strongly, taking advantage of strong winds to get themselves on top.

They won a free-kick on the edge of the box inside three minutes but it was clipped well over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A minute's applause was held before kick-off in memory of Tony Jo Picture: Ian Moore

Heys had a couple of efforts from distance fly off target, before a well-worked corner routine was eventually cleared.

Gate keeper Alec McLachlan smothered a one-on-one but Luke Evans’ men began to settle into the game.

They ended the half on top though, twice going close to an opener.

Firstly, on 36 minutes, Ing found James Boyd, who rounded the keeper before his effort from a tight angle was cleared off the line.

Ing had a better chance six minutes later, finding space inside the area but firing over.

Gate began the second half on top as Ing curled an effort from distance just off target and Boyd’s dangerous cross narrowly evaded Ryan Riley.

Heys weathered the storm and ought to have taken the lead on 70 minutes after countering from a Gate corner.

They rounded McLachlan 40 yards out, only for the shot to be rushed and fired off target despite an open goal.

Okan was introduced, along with Nathan Bartram, ahead of a frantic finish.

Josh Westwood’s near post flick from a corner missed the net and the onrushing Ing before Bartram made a goalline clearance at the other end.

Bartram also half-volleyed just over and saw a looping cross tipped over for a corner, from which Okan headed against the bar.

Then, in added time, Okan played in Joel Mills but a combination of a save and some desperate defending kept the game goalless.

Squires Gate: McLachlan, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Muir, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Mills, Ing, Boyd. Subs: Bartram, Rogers, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Okan, Iley.