Squires Gate 0 Litherland REMYCA 3: Disappointment in final home game

Luke Evans made two changes, bringing in Wealth Da Silva and Jacob Ridings for Alex Welsh and Kevin Burca.

Despite a bright start from Gate, it was Litherland who opened the scoring after just four minutes, when a superb corner from Adam Hammill was headed home emphatically by Jamie Hay.

Squires Gate couldn't find the target in their final home game of the season against Litherland

The visitors doubled their lead on 20 minutes, with Gate losing the ball in defence and a ball in behind found Carl Peers, who cut inside from the left and curled an excellent finish in off the far post.

Gate ended the half on top but were unable to get a goal back. First Joel Mills threatened down the left after good link-up play with Jacob Ridings but no-one was in the middle to meet his low cross.

Chris Webster headed narrowly off-target from a corner and Da Silva fired wide from distance before the half ended with Litherland driving a free-kick over the bar.

Mills had the first effort of a scrappy second half, when his volley from a long throw was comfortably held by the Litherland goalkeeper.

Mills went even closer on 66 minutes, with a rasping effort from the right flying just over after a strong run from Ryan Riley.

Against the run of play, Litherland sealed the three points just two minutes later, when captain Ashton Clements fired home on the half-volley at the near post.

New signing Harrison Kay came on for his Gate debut before a superb cross from Riley was headed just off-target by Josh Okan.

Gate had one last chance when Da Silva's corner met by the towering Westwood but his powerful header was brilliantly tipped over the bar.

Defeat sees Gate slip to 17th in the premier division before concluding their season away to play-off hopefuls Wythenshawe Town on Saturday.

Gate: McLachlan, Ridings, Gray, Iley, Bartram, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Da Silva, Okan, Mills; Subs: Smith, Burgess, Kay, Hothersall, Holden.