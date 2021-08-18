Squires Gate 0 Burscough 0: Third draw in first four NWC League games for Luke Evans' side

The hosts looked the likelier deadlock-breakers but were grateful to keeper Mike Hale for some key saves.

Manager Luke Evans, this week honoured by the Lancashire FA for his work at the club throughout the pandemic, made one change to the side which shared the spoils at Padiham on Saturday as Ollie Burgess made his first start in place of Josh Pollard. Jake Higham returned from injury to take a place on the bench.

Squires Gate had plenty of shooting chances but couldn't force a winner against Burscough

Gate started on the front foot, with Kieran Feeney looking particularly sharp.

The striker tested Burscough’s keeper from range inside two minutes, then produced a brilliant turn and cross which was headed over by Dean Ing.

At the other end, Hale made a fantastic save to tip a goalbound header against a post.

Gate continued to push for an opener and Ryan Riley’s free-kick flew just over the bar.

Feeney had the ball in the net from a long throw just before half-time. However, an assistant referee flagged to indicate the ball had gone out for a goalkick before captain Josh Westwood could flick it on for Feeney to finish.

Gate retained the upper hand after the interval, when Ing also saw a goal disallowed, this time for offside.

James Boyd found space to shoot in a crowded box on 58 minutes but his effort was well saved, and the same player put an inviting opportunity wide from the edge of the box.

Burscough ha a great chance to go in front against the run of play when they got goal-side of a Gate defence relieved to see the shot go wide.

Striker Jack Iley was introduced as Evans threw everything at the visitors, and the substitute was involved in the move which saw Boyd round the keeper only for his effort to be cleared off the line by a sliding defender.

The last chance to win it fell to Burscough but Hale made a big save after his side had been caught on the break.

The draw leaves Gate 15th in the table and still seeking their first league win, though Evans’ side are unbeaten in four as they turn their attention back to the FA Cup and Saturday’s visit from high-flying league rivals Macclesfield in the preliminary round.

Gate: Hale, Riley, Riding, Welsh, Bartram, Westwood (capt.), Burgess, Webster, Feeney, Ing, Boyd; Subs: Holden, Higham, Pollard, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Iley.

Unbeaten AFC Blackpool visit St Helens Town in first division north on Thursday (7.45pm).