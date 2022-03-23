Spennymoor Town 0 AFC Fylde 1: Will Hatfield debut goal seals win

The midfielder's 65th minute strike from Tom Walker's cross made it 10 points from four National League North games for new boss James Rowe.

Rowe made two changes to the side that defeated Alfreton Town 3-0 on Saturday, with new signing Hatfield and Luke Conlan coming in for David Perkins and Nick Haughton, while Sam Osborne was back on the bench.

Wil Hatfield scores Fylde's winning goal at Spennymoor Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Hatfield, whose move from Darlington had been confirmed hours before kick-off, had one of several early chances but his effort from the edge of the box was blocked.

At the other end, Glen Taylor found himself free in the box but shot down the throat of keeper Chris Neal.

Neal was more seriously tested by Luke Spokes, whose effort was bound for the top corner until the keeper made a fingertip save a full-stretch.

Spennymoor keeper Jordan Amissah was also called into action, saving Jorome Slew's effort with his right boot.

The game tightened up as the half progressed but Taylor worked another opening for the hosts only to drag his left-foot shot wide.

Rowe’s side had the better chances at the start of the second half.

First Conlan saw his volley gathered by Amissah, who then almost made a very costly error. The keeper played the ball straight to Fylde substitute Stephen Dobbie but the ball sailed over the bar.

Fylde made the breakthrough moments later, when Hatfield stretched out a leg to meet Walker's cross and divert the ball past Amissah.

It looked like Fylde could put the game to bed when Osborne had a sight of goal, but the ball bobbled away from the substitute as he was about to shoot and Amissah gathered.

The win leaves Fylde with a five-point cushion in third place after Kidderminster Harriers were held to a draw by Chorley.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Davis (Obi 18), Stott, Tollitt, Conlan, Joyce, Hatfield, Philliskirk, Walker (Osborne 75), Slew (Dobbie 60); Subs not used: Evans, Gregson.