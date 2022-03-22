AFC Fylde sign midfielder Will Hatfield from Darlington

The 30-year-old has joined the Coasters for an undisclosed fee in a deal which runs for the next two seasons, subject to FA and National League clearance.

The Yorkshireman joined the Quakers in the summer of 2019 following four years with Guiseley.

New signing Will Hatfield with AFC Fylde boss James Rowe

He had previously made 87 EFL appearances for Accrington Stanley, where he spent three years from 2012. In his first full season at Stanley, Hatfield scored all four goals in their FA Cup first-round win over Fylde.

Having come through the youth ranks at Leeds United, Hatfield also had spells with York City and FC Halifax Town.

On joining the Coasters he said: “It's come round quite quickly, I'm delighted to get it over the line and look forward to the rest of the season. It's an amazing set-up here and the facilities are unbelievable.

“The main focus is promotion. It's what needs to be done and that's what the gaffer expects. Hopefully I can help the boys to do that.

“I'm a box-to-box central midfielder, full of energy, and I like to get forward as much as I can. I'll give 100 per cent commitment to the cause.

"It’s strange to sign for the club I scored four goals against 10 years ago.”

Fylde boss James Rowe said: “Will is a fantastic acquisition for the football club, not just for his on-field ability but also his leadership and experience.

“I’m sure, like every Fylde fan, we will enjoy having Will at this football club, and I look forward to seeing him pull on a Fylde shirt.”

Hatfield has helped Darlington to do the double over Fylde this season, playing the full 90 minutes in both their 1-0 home win last December and the 2-1 victory at Mill Farm a month ago.