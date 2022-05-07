Special guest for 50th anniversary of Poulton and District Primary League's Coulton Cup finals

More that 5,000 Fylde coast footballers from under-9s to under-16s have played in this season's knockout tournaments, with the finals being staged this weekend and next at the Highbury home of Fleetwood Town FC.

And a Blackpool-based metal recycling company has recruited a North West football hero to become the first sponsor’s ambassador for the finals.

More clubs will be celebrating this weekend as the Coulton Cup finals, against sponsored by Inglemere Metals, return to Highbury Stadium Pickture: NIKKI WILCOCK

Inglemere Metals, based on Cowley Road, sponsor the Coulton Cup and approached former Burnley player and Bury manager Chris Brass to fill this new role.

Chris, now working for Nottingham Forest, will attend a selection of games for photos and trophy presentations. Sponsor's ambassador Brass said: “I’ll be taking a keen interest in this year's Coulton Cup finals. Thank you to Inglemere Metals for inviting me to be involved.

“Grassroots sport means a lot to me personally. Competitions like this can be a great platform and offer a taste of success for players who aspire to challenge themselves in the sport.

“Above all, the game is there to be enjoyed. I think all the players who have made the finals can take a lot of satisfaction from what they have accomplished.

“You are creating memories that will live with you forever, the kind that make you want to keep on playing the game as you get older. That’s what it’s all about!”

Sponsoring the finals for the second year, Inglemere Metals' chairman John Howarth said: “Congratulations to the clubs on your success so far and good luck to everyone. And thank you to Chris Brass for supporting the tournament as our first ever sponsor’s ambassador.

“We are proud to support the Coulton Cup and hope everyone will enjoy a festival of football that will live long in the memory.”

The finals will again be streamed live on YouTube (search for Coulton Cup Live Stream).

More than 20 players who contested the Coulton Cup have gone on to become professional players.