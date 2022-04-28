Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: St Annes Greens v South Shore Youth

And they showed their encouraging development by contesting a thrilling match at St Annes' Blackpool North Road base.

Greens boss John Paul Clancy told The Gazette: “The team is progressing really well and that was shown in the game, but the main thing is they enjoy playing with their mates.

Action from St Annes Greens v South Shore Youth at Blackpool Road North

" It was a good, close game and the parents enjoyed it too.

"I coach at under-nines level too, so it's hard work but all good fun.”

Jordan Carter stood in for South Shore boss Alan Williams and he said: “Everyone ran their heart out in a match that went to the last minute and it was really good game for this age level.

“We've won a few and lost a few, but it's all part of the learning curve and the team has come such as long ways since coming together last summer.

St Annes Greens Under-7s

“I played for this club myself, so it has always been close to my heart, and these players will continue learning and putting the effort in.”

Jonah Clancy was the parents' choice as St Annes player of the match, making some fine saves as first-half goalkeeper, then showing his skills as an outfield player.

Brandon got the South Shore vote for a solid performance on only his second game in defence.

With no league games this weekend, both teams look forward to their final fixtures in May and St Annes will contest a tournament in Manchester in June.

South Shore Youth Under-7s

Poulton FC won through to the Under-18 Hogan Cup final after defeating Bispham JFF Predators on penalties in a very close semi.

Rowan Gibbons gave the Predators a half-time lead but Poulton took the initiative in the second half as Nico Cobb equalised.

Poulton hit the bar but couldn't prevent a shootout which went to sudden death as both keepers pulled off some fine saves. Poulton emerged 8-7 winners.

Thornton Cleveleys Blacks hosted West Coast Sports in their last league match in the B&DYFL, and it was West Coast who took the points 3-1.