Robbie Hulme’s header and Jacob Gregory’s free-kick were cancelled out by Oscar Billington’s double, the second of which came in added time.

Hulme, one of two new AFC signings announced before the match along with Bob Harris, took 33 minutes to find the net as he nodded home from Josh Dolby’s cross.

The lead was shortlived as South Liverpool scored just four minutes later with Billington finding the net via the post.

Jacob Gregory scored for AFC Blackpool Picture: Adam Gee

The home side started the second half brighter and forced last-ditch clearances from Liam Birchall and Matty Sillett.

Dan Hall also made a fantastic save, tipping the ball onto the post after a shot went through a crowd of bodies.

Martin Baird made use of his substitutes with one of them, Gregory, taking only 10 minutes to make a difference.

Freddie Kenyon used his quick feet to earn a free-kick around 25 yards out.

Gregory clipped it over the wall before the ball kissed the crossbar on its way into the top corner, putting AFC 2-1 ahead.

The Mechanics did well to hold on towards the end but, in the 90th minute, South Liverpool had a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Billington’s effort took a deflection before hitting both posts and crossing the line in the process, sending the game to penalties.

South Liverpool scored all five of theirs with the decisive penalty being Sam Owens’ effort saved by the goalkeeper.