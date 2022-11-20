AFC Blackpool suffer home defeat to Chadderton

Chadderton came flying out of the traps, taking the lead after nine minutes when a cross from the left wing was headed home by their number nine. It got worse for AFC, who promptly gave the ball away from kick off, allowing Chadderton’s forward to cut in from the left and curl a shot into the bottom corner, doubling the lead.

With the early storm weathered, AFC grew back into the game and 22 minutes in won a penalty, Jacob Gregory taking on Chadderton’s left back who stopped the ball with his arm. The Mechs captain then stepped up and calmly slotted the ball away, converting the penalty he won and sending the keeper the wrong way in the process.

A corner was then taken short to Jacob Gregory, who curled the ball into the back of the net, the game now level, with two goals in as many minutes. Three minutes into the second half the away side reclaimed the lead when a corner kick wasn’t cleared, leading to a tap in.

AFC Blackpool lost 4-2 at home to Chadderton

There were appeals for a penalty on 90 minutes, Kyle Higham was held around the neck but both referee and linesman missed the incident.