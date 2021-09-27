Simon Grayson: Many teams would have crumbled at Cambridge but young Fleetwood players are seizing opportunities

Their goals came courtesy of James Hill and Paddy Lane, two young players hitting the net for the first time in senior football, which stretched Town's unbeaten run to six in league and cup.

Grayson said of his youthful side: “They’re good players and, regardless of their age, they have a real good go.

Paddy Lane equalised for Fleetwood at Cambridge with his first goal in senior football

“They’ve been brought up in the right manner and they’re grasping opportunities to be in and around the first team. Long may it continue.

"We’ve got a good, decent bunch of kids knocking on the door of the first-team squad."

They are learning fast and meeting challenges head on, added Grayson, such as the considerable ones posed by Cambridge.

The head coach added: "We’ve got a lot of injuries at the minute but we showed immense spirit and character. A lot of other teams would have probably crumbled under that pressure.

"Joe Ironside (U's striker) is a real handful and when they are putting balls into the box you have to get tight to him. For large parts we did well but they ask questions of you."

"We changed shape again to get something out of the game and our lads are adaptable.

"They are versatile, can change their shape and know what they are doing at any point of a game and that resulted in us getting a point today."