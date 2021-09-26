Simon Grayson: Character of Fleetwood Town shone through again in tough test at Cambridge

Grayson acknowledged Town had faced a “really tough” test against the U’s at the Abbey Stadium.

But the 51-year-old was delighted with the “immense spirit” his side showed after letting their early lead slip and making sure they took something from the fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood celebrate Paddy Lane's equaliser at Cambridge

“It was a tough test for us but we knew that before the game,” reflected Grayson.

“They’d beaten Bolton and Burton – and they have a winning mentality.

“When you get promoted that can take you a long way and they’ve got some threats as well.

“We started the game well, got an early goal and looked a threat to be fair.

“We looked like we’d get a second one but we gave them an opportunity to get back into it. It was a fantastic strike from their lad (Adam May).

“But then it’s about making sure we matched their endeavour and their energy – and obviously we go in at half-time in a decent position. But it was a tough game for us, really tough.”

Defender James Hill headed the Cod Army ahead in only the second minute with his first professional goal.

May restored parity for the hosts 10 minutes before half-time, pouncing on a loose ball.

And then six minutes after the restart the U’s, who are back in League One for the first time since 2002, took the lead.

Jack Iredale’s cross picked out Shilow Tracey, who made no mistake from close range.

However, the Cod Army extended their impressive unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions thanks to Paddy Lane’s 76th-minute equaliser.

“Paddy's a good player, that’s why he’s in and around the squad,” praised Grayson.

“We certainly made him part of our squad when we were limited to 22 players because we knew what he was capable of doing.

“He’s come on and affected the game. You want your subs to be able to do that.

“I switched him from the left to the right so we he could come inside and we could get Chris Conn-Clarke on as well.

“I wanted to ask questions of Cambridge and he’s obviously come up with a great goal.”