AFC Fylde Women were victorious in their first game of the season Photo: Aidan Wilson

A dominant display saw AFC Fylde Women start their new season with a 7-0 win against West Didsbury and Chorlton at Mill Farm on Sunday.

A hat-trick from skipper Hollie Kelsh-Ridge, along with doubles for Lois Moore and Molly Kelly, saw Danny Murphy’s side begin the campaign in emphatic fashion.

They produced a complete team performance, looking sharp in attack, solid at the back and full of energy throughout.

It took just two minutes for the Coasters to open the scoring, as Kelsh-Ridge calmly worked her way past the defence before slotting home.

Moments later, she doubled the tally with a curling strike from distance into the bottom corner.

Fylde continued to control the tempo, with confident passing and sharp attacking play.

Moore added a third in the 24th minute before grabbing her second just two minutes later to make it 4-0.

The Coasters remained relentless as the half drew to a close, creating numerous chances before the break.

Kelsh-Ridge completed her hat-trick just one minute into the second half, capping a superb captain’s performance.

Freya Smith made an immediate impact down the wing, culminating in finding Kelly with a brilliant cross which was calmly finished in the 72nd minute.

Kelly wasn’t done as she added her second 10 minutes later, scoring with a well-placed header from another dangerous delivery by Smith.

The Coasters remained in control until the final whistle, with only a late offside denying Kelly a hat-trick.

Nevertheless, it was a well-deserved three points and a massive confidence boost.