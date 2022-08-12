Scott Brown: Fleetwood Town's 'fantastic' Carabao Cup tie with Everton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town booked their place at that stage after a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic at Highbury on Tuesday.

Everton made the journey to Highbury in the same competition two years ago, winning 5-2 in the third round.

Richarlison (2), Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean scored for a strong Everton team, while Mark Duffy and Callum Camps netted for the Cod Army.

Scott Brown guided his Fleetwood Town team into round two of the Carabao Cup Picture: Adam Gee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked for his thoughts on the match, due to be played in the week commencing August 22, Town’s head coach said: “It’ll be fantastic, it’s great for the club and it’ll be great for revenue as well.

“We go with the same intent to win the ball and try and be calm and composed on the ball, but also we’ve got a good understanding on how they’re going to play.”

Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Town goalscorer Ged Garner admitted the prospect of a home draw against one of the bigger teams was always an extra attraction.

Everton were one of 13 Premier League clubs to enter the draw in round two with Garner having a little added motivation for wanting to do well.

“You always want to play against the best teams you possibly can,” he said.

“Me being a Liverpool fan, I’d love to get Liverpool, but there’s probably (Manchester) United fans in there who’ll pick United!