Scott Brown: Fleetwood Town's 'fantastic' Carabao Cup tie with Everton

Town booked their place at that stage after a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic at Highbury on Tuesday.
Everton made the journey to Highbury in the same competition two years ago, winning 5-2 in the third round.
Richarlison (2), Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean scored for a strong Everton team, while Mark Duffy and Callum Camps netted for the Cod Army.
Most Popular
-
1
Michael Appleton on Blackpool's transfer requirements, deadline day and Josh Bowler
-
2
Blackpool fan hit with THREE-YEAR ban as authorities clamp down on pyrotechnics
-
3
How Michael Appleton views Shayne Lavery's Blackpool future amid Millwall interest
-
4
Fleetwood Town boss praises Morecambe striker as Cod Army front man heads to Port Vale
-
5
Ticket allocation for Blackpool's Lancashire derby against Burnley revealed
Asked for his thoughts on the match, due to be played in the week commencing August 22, Town’s head coach said: “It’ll be fantastic, it’s great for the club and it’ll be great for revenue as well.
“We go with the same intent to win the ball and try and be calm and composed on the ball, but also we’ve got a good understanding on how they’re going to play.”
Speaking after Tuesday’s win, Town goalscorer Ged Garner admitted the prospect of a home draw against one of the bigger teams was always an extra attraction.
Everton were one of 13 Premier League clubs to enter the draw in round two with Garner having a little added motivation for wanting to do well.
“You always want to play against the best teams you possibly can,” he said.
“Me being a Liverpool fan, I’d love to get Liverpool, but there’s probably (Manchester) United fans in there who’ll pick United!
“You just take whoever you get really and just try and do the best you can in the next round.”