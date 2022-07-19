Scott Brown: Fleetwood Town must not let standards slip in Barrow friendly

The teams will meet again at Highbury next month, when they open their Papa John’s Trophy campaigns.

Having returned from their training camp in Croatia a week ago, Town will play their fifth pre-season friendly at Holker Street, having impressed in Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Championship club Stoke City.

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown

Head coach Scott Brown told the club website: “We’ve got another game on Tuesday, when a lot of the lads will get 90 minutes again.

"The standards that they showed and hit (at Stoke) will be expected weekly from now on, so we need to make sure we continue that and keep them fresh.”