Scott Brown: Fleetwood Town must not let standards slip in Barrow friendly

The teams will meet again at Highbury next month, when they open their Papa John’s Trophy campaigns.
Having returned from their training camp in Croatia a week ago, Town will play their fifth pre-season friendly at Holker Street, having impressed in Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Championship club Stoke City.
Head coach Scott Brown told the club website: “We’ve got another game on Tuesday, when a lot of the lads will get 90 minutes again.
"The standards that they showed and hit (at Stoke) will be expected weekly from now on, so we need to make sure we continue that and keep them fresh.”
Dundee United will be the opponents Town's final pre-season game – and the only one at Highbury – on Saturday before their League One season gets under way at Port Vale a week later.