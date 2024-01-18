One young Blackpool star has had a learning lesson after his chance against Nottingham Forest was discussed at length.

Robert Earnshaw has given some advice to Karamoko Dembele. The former Blackpool and Nottingham Forest striker discussed his chance in the FA Cup. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Robert Earnshaw has given advice to Karaoke Dembele after the Blackpool star spurned a chance to beat Nottingham Forest.

The former Celtic prodigy was presented with the opportunity to beat the Premier League side but could not convert his opportunity.

Dembele was found by James Husband in the eighth minute of added on time for a one-on-one but took the wrong option. The 20-year-old tried to round Odysseas Vlachodimos but went too far wide and Orel Mangala ended up blocking the shot.

It was the best opportunity for Blackpool to win the tie and they would go on to regret that missed opportunity. Chris Wood scored after being found in space by Ryan Yates.

Dembele, who is on loan from French side Brest, received some advice from veteran striker Earnshaw who was appearing as a pundit for ITV.

Earnshaw said: “I’ve decided I’m either going to lift it over him or that Henry right-foot finish around to the goalkeepers left hand side.

“He had too much time to think to decide. At this moment you’ve decided because if you want to bring the keeper out let him go down and lift it over him.”

Dembele is still at the start of his career with 54 career appearances to date for the Seasiders, Brest and Celtic. He might appreciate the advice given to him by Earnshaw, who played for 17 years for various different clubs.

The 42-year-old was a one-time Blackpool player, and also counted Forest, Derby County, West Brom and Cardiff City as his former teams. He is the only player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two as well as on the international stage.

“He almost told the goalkeeper what he was going to do,” said he 59-time Wales international who was speaking from a strikers perspective.

“He’s going to go around him and always on the left hand side see.

“You’ve got to position yourself so you can either finish right foot or left it over him. If the worst case if he gives it to you then you go left and finish.