Notts County boss' glowing 35-word verdict of Tranmere Rovers' on-loan Blackpool star
One out on loan Blackpool star has earned praise from a League Two manager amid uncertainty of his future.
Rob Apter is currently playing away from Blackpool right now at Tranmere Rovers, and he began the New Year with a bang. He delivered a performance that drew the plaudits from opposition boss Luke Williams.
Apter's on-loan club Tranmere Rovers beat Notts County 4-2 at Prenton Park. The 20-year-old wasn't on the score sheet with Connor Jennings scoring a brace in between Kieron Morris and Harvey Saunders' efforts but he did cause some problems.
His initial shot was saved before Saunders scored, and he also earned the penalty for Jennings to take and successfully convert. Notts County are one of the leading teams in the division whilst Tranmere are just below mid-table, and so to deliver such a performance has seen him deservedly earn the plaudits.
"I think Rob Apter was incredible," admitted County boss Williams.
"He destroyed us. It was absolutely one of the best performers I've seen for sure, he was outstanding. He caused us endless problems and we couldn't cope with that."
Apter's loan with the Berkshire club is set to expire and it is unclear yet what their stance is on the matter. His time Tranmere can be regarded as a successful one despite his slow start, as after a slow start he has registered four goals and two assists in 23 games.
It was one of several spells that Apter has had away at Bloomfield Road. He was at Bamber Bridge in 2021, and later played for Chester in the National League North, and then Scunthorpe United in the National League. His contract with the club expires this summer after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract in December 2021, however Blackpool do have the option of a further-year to add on to his contract.