One out on loan Blackpool star has earned praise from a League Two manager amid uncertainty of his future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rob Apter is currently playing away from Blackpool right now at Tranmere Rovers, and he began the New Year with a bang. He delivered a performance that drew the plaudits from opposition boss Luke Williams.

Apter's on-loan club Tranmere Rovers beat Notts County 4-2 at Prenton Park. The 20-year-old wasn't on the score sheet with Connor Jennings scoring a brace in between Kieron Morris and Harvey Saunders' efforts but he did cause some problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His initial shot was saved before Saunders scored, and he also earned the penalty for Jennings to take and successfully convert. Notts County are one of the leading teams in the division whilst Tranmere are just below mid-table, and so to deliver such a performance has seen him deservedly earn the plaudits.

"I think Rob Apter was incredible," admitted County boss Williams.

"He destroyed us. It was absolutely one of the best performers I've seen for sure, he was outstanding. He caused us endless problems and we couldn't cope with that."

Apter's loan with the Berkshire club is set to expire and it is unclear yet what their stance is on the matter. His time Tranmere can be regarded as a successful one despite his slow start, as after a slow start he has registered four goals and two assists in 23 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad