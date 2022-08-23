Record scorer Danny Rowe returns to AFC Fylde

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old striker returns to Mill Farm from National League club Chesterfield in a loan deal which runs until New Year's Day.

Blackpool-born Rowe helped Fylde climb into the top tier of non-league football and scored the winner in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in 2018-19.

Danny Rowe has returned to AFC Fylde on loan from Chesterfield

He won a host of personal accolades over five-and-a-half-years with the Coasters, setting a National League North record with 47 goals in a season (50 in all competitions).

Rowe fulfilled his ambition to play EFL football by moving on to Oldham Athletic in January 2020. A stint at Bradford City followed before the frontman linked up with the Spireites in April last year, when current Fylde boss James Rowe was in charge.

The striker scored six goals in 14 appearances last season and has not played competitively since Chesterfied's play-off defeat against FC Halifax Town in May.

Rowe, who has undergone an operation this summer, said of his return to Fylde: “It’s great to be back. I just need to play some games and get up to speed quickly, and then kick on further.

“When it was decided that I would go out on loan, Fylde was the only place I wanted to come to.

“There are plenty of reasons for wanting to come back but the main one is I know everyone involved with the club.

“I enjoyed myself the last time I was here, so it was an easy choice for me.

“However, it’s a fresh start here now for a few months, and I just want to hit form and win some games along the way.

"I’m not quite up to speed at the minute. I need to train and play games to get my fitness right up.

"I got on with the gaffer at Chesterfield and he’s happy to have me here. It’s all about winning games.”