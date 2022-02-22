Promotion is only goal for Harry Davis at AFC Fylde ahead of Darlington test

The centre-half aims to make his fourth appearance at home to Darlington this evening (7.45pm) as the Coasters look to start making up lost ground in National League North.

The postponement of Saturday’s home game to AFC Telford United enabled leaders Gateshead to stretch their lead over the fourth-placed Coasters to 13 points, albeit from two games more.

Harry Davis has impressed on his early Fylde appearances

The 30-year-old Davis, signed from Scunthorpe United in January following another injury to club captain Alex Whitmore, has earned plenty of praise from Fylde boss Jim Bentley. But Davis won’t be satisfied until he has helped the Coasters back into the top tier of non-league.

He told the club website: “People from the outside might look at me coming here and think that I’ve dropped down two divisions, but there is a real good project and a lot of ambition.

“With the infrastructure and everything that is in place, it’s designed for success, and it’s now about delivering that to come out of this division as soon as possible.”

“A player’s career in football is short, so you want to be successful first and foremost, and if you can get as many promotions as possible, at any level, you take that and it makes me excited to be here.”

Gateshead’s win over Spennymoor was one of only three games in the division to beat the weather on Saturday. Fylde’s midtable opponents Darlington also took to the field, drawing 2-2 with Gloucester City. Ten matches are scheduled for National North this evening.