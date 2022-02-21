AFC Fylde striker completes Chorley return

The 28-year-old returns to Victory Park almost five years after originally signing for the Magpies on loan from Macclesfield Town.

Fylde announced the news on social media on Saturday morning, tweeting: “AFC Fylde can confirm that @JackSampson14 has today joined @chorleyfc.

“We would like to wish Jack the very best of luck for the future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Sampson has departed Mill Farm Picture: Steve McLellan

The Coasters have been linked with a move for former Blackpool striker Mark Cullen, now at Hartlepool United.

Sampson’s first stint at Chorley saw him score six times at the end of a season that ended in play-off final disappointment.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “Jack is a player I know very well and obviously someone everyone at Victory Park remembers from his previous spell with us.

“He’s an important signing at a critical stage of the season. He’s experienced at National League North level, will complement our system and bring us a different attacking threat.”