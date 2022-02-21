AFC Fylde striker completes Chorley return

AFC Fylde have confirmed the departure of striker Jack Sampson to Chorley.

By Gavin Browne
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:00 am

The 28-year-old returns to Victory Park almost five years after originally signing for the Magpies on loan from Macclesfield Town.

Fylde announced the news on social media on Saturday morning, tweeting: “AFC Fylde can confirm that @JackSampson14 has today joined @chorleyfc.

“We would like to wish Jack the very best of luck for the future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jack Sampson has departed Mill Farm Picture: Steve McLellan

Read More

Read More
AFC Fylde manager's gut instinct over goalkeeping position reaped its reward

The Coasters have been linked with a move for former Blackpool striker Mark Cullen, now at Hartlepool United.

Sampson’s first stint at Chorley saw him score six times at the end of a season that ended in play-off final disappointment.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “Jack is a player I know very well and obviously someone everyone at Victory Park remembers from his previous spell with us.

“He’s an important signing at a critical stage of the season. He’s experienced at National League North level, will complement our system and bring us a different attacking threat.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

AFC FyldeChorleyJamie VermiglioMagpies