AFC Fylde manager's gut instinct over goalkeeping position reaped its reward

The veteran looks sure to keep his place for today’s visit to Brackley Town after a clean sheet in last Saturday’s 3-0 victory at National League North leaders Gateshead, Neal’s first game since mid-November.

While Neal was granted time away for personal reasons at the back end of last year, 20-year-old Bobby Jones established himself in goal.

Bentley admits it was a gamble to revert to the ex-Fleetwood Town and Salford City keeper on Tyneside.

Chris Neal was back in goal for AFC Fylde last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

He told The Gazette: “Bobby has been excellent but is still learning his trade. I’ve learned that, to find the right formula, you sometimes have to make a big decision and act on a gut feeling.

“It was a big call to bring Chris back because Bobby Jones has been excellent, but Chris gave us that bit of experience and calmness.

“We could have come unstuck if Chris made a mistake because Bobby hasn’t done much to come out of the side, but Chris gave us a firm foundation at the back and I’m really pleased for him.

“Bobby has had a run of games and the big plus is I am now blessed with two number ones. Chris has proved he is a top-class keeper but I have full trust in Bobby as well.

“Chris trained flat out for the last couple of weeks and they have both been exceptional in training. They get on really well and push each other.”

“You’re lying awake at night because you don’t know what to do for the best but they are the problems you want.”