Gateshead 0 AFC Fylde 3: Coasters bounce back to knock hosts off top

Three goals in the final quarter of the game by Nathan Shaw, Nick Haughton and Sam Osborne secured Fylde's third win over Gateshead this season .

After a quiet first half, the game sprang into life when Shaw converted a superb cross by substitute Osborne.

Nick Haughton fires home Fylde's second goal at Gateshead Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Haughton then scored his customary goal against Gateshead with a left-footed effort from the edge of the area, then Osborne turned from provider to scorer when his shot had the back of the net rippling in the closing moments.

Manager Jim Bentley made two changes to the side defeated by Curzon Ashton, with Chris Neal making his first appearance in goal since mid-November in place of Bobby Jones and Luke Joyce brought in for Ben Tollitt.

Both sides started very brightly, though chances were few other than Luke Conlan slicing an effort wide of Filip Marschall’s post from a Fylde corner.

Shaw got the Coasters on the move and almost put them ahead after a mazy run from his own half saw him beat several players, roll the ball onto his left foot superbly and shoot inches wide.

The ball did hit the net shortly before half-time, when Cedwyn Scott and Macaulay Langstaff linked up well for the home side and the latter beat Neal only to see the flag raised for offside.

Gateshead were in the ascendency after the break and looked set to score when Scott met Greg Olley's corner with a header, but Conlan managed to retreat and clear the ball acrobatically off the line.

The Coasters were struggling to create chances, then Bentley made a double substitution on 65 minutes and three minutes later his side were ahead.

The newly introduced Osborne beat his man out wide and crossed low into the box for Shaw to turn home.

Confidence was flowing through the side and Haughton doubled the Coasters’ lead in the 83rd minute.

He picked the ball up 35 yards from goal, drove forward, switched onto his left foot and curled his shot into the bottom corner.

The hosts still threatened through Langstaff, who beat Jamie Stott for pace and fired towards the top corner, though Neal was equal to the effort and held the ball well.

Fylde wrapped the game and points up as he drove forward in the first minute of stoppage time.

The winger was tackled but regained possession and hit a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

The result enabled Brackley Town to move to the top with a 1-0 victory at Gloucester City, though Gateshead can regain top spot when Blyth Spartans visit them on Tuesday.

Fylde climb above Chorley into fourth ahead of their trip to Brackley on Saturday.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Pike, Davis, Stott, Conlan, Joyce (Slew 65), Philliskirk, Whitehead, Walker (Osborne 65), Shaw, Haughton (Perkins 90); Subs not used: Jones, Obi.

Gateshead: Marschall, Tinkler, Nicholson, Storey, Magnay, Hunter (Charters 46), Bailey, Olley, Campbell (Greenfield 84), Langstaff, Scott; Subs not used: Williamson, Pani, Jacob.