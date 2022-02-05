AFC Fylde boss relishes a keeper conundrum

The Coasters’ manager has revealed that the experienced Chris Neal is doing all he can to regain the jersey from 20-year-old Bobby Jones.

Former Fleetwood Town and Salford City keeper Neal has not played since mid-November and was granted time away from the club to address family issues.

Since then the gloves have proved a comfortable fit for Jones, a summer signing from Wigan Athletic last year.

Bobby Jones has impressed in the absence of Chris Neal Picture: Steve McLellan

However, the battle between the pair has been joined in the friendliest possible way in recent weeks and Bentley admits he is facing a tough choice.

He told The Gazette: “Chris is training really well and challenging Bobby.

“We brought Bobby in to fulfil his potential and put pressure on Chris, and he has proved more than capable.

“We had to manage Chris through a difficult period but now he’s back to full speed and pushing for a recall.

“We have two goalkeepers capable of being number one who are battling it out and who get on really well. It’s a real headache for me but the sort we want.”

Fifth-placed Fylde head to Tyneside seven points adrift of the leaders but have won all three games against Gateshead since Bentley took charge.