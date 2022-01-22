AFC Fylde keepers get set to battle for a starting spot
Chris Neal will soon be in a position to challenge for the goalkeeper’s jersey at AFC Fylde again as boss Jim Bentley welcomes the return of competition all over the pitch at Mill Farm.
Twenty-year-old Bobby Jones has enjoyed an extended run between the posts while the experienced Neal was granted time away for family reasons.
However, Bentley revealed that the former Fleetwood Town keeper has returned to regular training and is ready to fight for his shirt.
The Fylde boss told The Gazette: “Chris has missed quite a lot of football but he’s starting to come back into contention now.
“He’s raring to go and suddenly we have good competition there. We want Chris and Bobby pushing each other, like the players do all over the pitch.”
An area where Bentley remains short of options is up front and he admitted the chances of a signing ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Guiseley were slim.
“It’s an ongoing situation but we don’t want to just bring anyone in,” he said.
“We’ve missed out on a couple but we’re tracking one or two others and working extremely hard – but we do have Stephen Dobbie stepping up his training, which is good news.”
