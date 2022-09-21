News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Where do you expect your side to finish this season?

Where Blackpool, Burnley, PNE and Wigan Athletic should be in the Championship table based on xG

We’re now at the stage of the season where the Championship table is beginning to take shape.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:23 pm

But some sides might argue their standing in the current placings doesn’t represent their performances so far this term.

That’s why, with the help of xG Data, we’ve put together an alternative table based on Expected Goals (or xG).

This is a metric that measures the quality of a chance by calculating the likelihood that it will be scored from a particular position on the pitch during a particular phase of play.

While the statistic isn’t fool-proof, it provides us with a useful marker of whether your club is currently under or over-performing.

Here’s how the alternative table looks:

1. Middlesbrough - 18.5 points

Chris Wilder's side, who currently find themselves inside the bottom three, should be top of the Championship table according to xG, which states they should be 21 positions and 8.5 points better off.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. West Brom - 17.1 points

Like Boro, Steve Bruce's side should also be doing a whole lot better. According to xG, the Baggies should be 19 positions and 7.1 points better off.

Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Photo Sales

3. Norwich City - 16.6 points

Norwich's current position and points haul is about right, according to the data. The Canaries should be one place and 3.4 points worse off.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United - 16.2 points

The Blades currently sit top, but they're over-performing by three places and 6.8 points.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBurnleyWigan Athletic
Next Page
Page 1 of 6