Saturday’s headlines from Preston North End and Blackpool’s Championship rivals

Birmingham have announced defender George Friend has agreed a contract extension with the club running to 2023.

The 33-year-old has added 12 more months to the two-year deal he signed when he joined last summer after leaving Middlesbrough.Friend made 28 appearances in all competitions last season.

Elsewhere, Stoke have announced midfielder Sam Clucas has signed a new deal with the club running to the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old former Hull player joined the Potters from Swansea in 2018.

He has gone on to make exactly 100 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

Scunthorpe have announced the signing of former Blackburn full-back Lewis Thompson on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old was released by Blackburn this summer after five years with Rovers, during which he had loan spells with FC United of Manchester and Fylde.