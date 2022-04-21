Preston North End loanee Josh Harrop ready for Fleetwood Town League One relegation fight

The midfielder from Preston North End suffered a hamstring injury moments into his Town debut against Cambridge United in January.

The 26-year-old made his comeback as a late substitute against Oxford United last Friday before starting Monday’s goalless draw at Gillingham.

Josh Harrop in action against Gillingham.

Harrop hopes to keep his place for Saturday’s crunch home clash with AFC Wimbledon – both teams are in the League One relegation zone, though Fleetwood are three points better off.

“It's a great feeling to be back on the field playing football,” Harrop said. "I got 70 minutes in my legs (at Gillingham), which at this time of the season is good for me going into the next game on Saturday.

"We're fighting against teams who are in the same position as us, and our fans went to Gillingham (who are a point above Town and just outside the bottom four) and were great.

"They backed us the whole way and they were positive. They fought for us as that extra man.

"They had our backs and we need as many supporters there as possible on Saturday.

“Every game until the end of the season is massive.