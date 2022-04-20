Paddy Lane and Josh Harrop give Fleetwood a double boost

The club have revealed that the injury which saw Lane stretchered off, having also been sent off, at Gillingham on Monday is less serious than first feared, while Harrop's successful comeback match provides Town with a fresh player for the vital final three League One games.

Northern Ireland international Lane came off worse in a full-blooded challenge with the Gills' Charlie Kelman, who was also shown the red card, in the second half at Priestfield Stadium.

Josh Harrop at full stretch for Fleetwood at Gillingham Photo by Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images.

But a statement issued by Fleetwood revealed: “Following medical examination by club staff, we are pleased to report Paddy did not require hospital treatment and travelled home with the rest of the squad on Monday evening.”

But as Lane faces suspension and recovery, Town boss Stephen Crainey can call on the fresh legs of Preston North End loanee Harrop, whose second start for the club was a far happier occasion than his first.

The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the opening moments against Cambridge United in January and was out of action for two-and-a-half months.

Having returned with a cameo off the bench in Friday's home defeat by Oxford United, Harrop played 75 minutes in Kent on Monday.

Head coach Crainey said: “I thought that considering the amount of time he was out with his injury he was very good in the game. You could see the undoubted quality Josh has got.

“He obviously tired a wee bit towards the end, which is understandable due to the time he's been out, but I was really pleased with his performance.

“Looking at the bench at Gillingham, it looked a bit stronger, which is pleasing. We want competition for places in the side and even on the bench.

“It will be a real squad effort for us to stay in this league. There's a real togetherness in that dressing room.