Welfare of Paddy Lane is main concern for Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey after red card at Gillingham

Northern Irish international Lane was sent off for the first time in his professional career and worryingly helped off the Priestfield Stadium pitch after a crunching 50/50 challenge with the Gills’ striker Charlie Kelman, who was also dismissed.

Head coach Crainey said after the game: “It’s too early to say anything on Paddy’s injury, he’s still with the medical team. It was just a coming together, but it looked like an old-school full-blooded challenge.

Concern for the injured Paddy Lane at Gillingham Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

“I feel it’s a bit harsh sending both players off because both of them were fully committed, so it’s a little bit frustrating in that sense but the main thing is Paddy’s welfare.

“He’s been outstanding and is always around the top of the charts for goals and assists this season, so hopefully he’s okay.

“It’s going to be disappointing losing Paddy but it gives someone else a chance to come into the team and stake their claim.”

Fleetwood now face three games to fight their way out of League One's bottom four without the talismanic Lane and Crainey added: “It’s three cup finals from now until the end of the season.

“It’s a point gained because it’s a really tough place to come. Gillingham are a direct team and they throw everything at you.

“If you don’t stand up and be counted, then you’re going to get punished. But to a man the mentality of the group was outstanding. That’s what pleased me the most. We need to maintain those standards if we are going to stay in this league.

“We had a couple of flashes across the goal in the first half, Ellis (Harrison) was unlucky not to get on the end of a Cian (Hayes) cross from the right-hand side.

“We’re going to need that character every single game in the run-in. We’re going to get rested up, recover from today and hopefully get a positive result come Saturday.”

Saturday's game is a massive test at home to an AFC Wimbledon team immediately below Fleetwood in the bottom four.

The five clubs scrapping to avoid he remaining three relegation spots all drew on Monday, meaning little has changed in the table, though Doncaster Rovers now look doomed to join bottom club Crewe Alexandra in League Two.

Gillingham remain just outside the drop zone, a point above Fleetwood, who have a game in hand on all their rivals.

Gills boss Neil Harris was more forthright in his view on the double dismissal and said: “I really don’t understand why my player has got a red card. I was disappointed with that.

“I’ve seen the incident back from two angles. Paddy Lane’s challenge is two-footed, although I’m not trying to say he’s trying to endanger anyone.