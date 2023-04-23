Luke Evans’ players suffered a ninth defeat in 10 matches as they finished the campaign third-bottom, five points above the drop zone.

Rowan Chambers and Nathan Cliffe made their 50th appearances of the season for Gate, who fell behind with only six minutes gone.

The Gate defence failed to deal with a ball over the backline and Jack Coop prodded into the bottom corner.

Nathan Cliffe scored for Squires Gate Picture: Ian Moore

A double save by Luke Christie prevented Padiham from doubling their advantage, though the second of those stops led to a corner from which the hosts hit the woodwork.

However, Gate responded and levelled on the half-hour as James Boyd’s shot was tipped against the bar and Cliffe was quickest to react in converting the rebound.

Six minutes later, Alex Ralph did well down the left before crossing for Boyd whose header was held by the keeper.

Two minutes after that, an injury meant Boyd was replaced by Ryan Moore and Gate fell behind for a second time within 60 seconds of the change.

Charlie Disney-Ridge was the player responsible, heading a cross from the right-hand side into the bottom corner to leave Evans’ players adrift at the break.

The second half opened with Ralph firing over before Gate were forced into a number of changes.

Padiham pulled further clear midway through the half as David Sherlock’s cross looped into Christie’s goal to make it 3-1.

