News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel

Padiham 0 Squires Gate 1: Three points finally come Gate's way

Squires Gate climbed off the bottom of the NWCFL Premier Division table after picking up their first win of the season at Padiham.
By James Ashton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first sight of goal on Saturday came Gate’s way when Ryan Riley’s fifth-minute corner fell to Josh Few who, off balance, prodded over.

Padiham had their first effort moments later, firing well over after a neat move down the left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both sides continued to push for an opener, Padiham hitting the side netting before Riley curled a free-kick just wide at the other end.

Most Popular
Squires Gate were victorious from their trip to Padiham last weekend Picture: Ian MooreSquires Gate were victorious from their trip to Padiham last weekend Picture: Ian Moore
Squires Gate were victorious from their trip to Padiham last weekend Picture: Ian Moore
Read More
Defeat to start season

Gate claimed the ascendancy, Riley again curling off target, before Nathan Cliffe’s shot was blocked and James Hughes failed to test the keeper from the rebound.

The home team was reduced to 10 men on 24 minutes as Remi Thompson was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Alfie Carmichael.

Luke Evans’ players capitalised on their extra man nine minutes later as Rowan Chambers played Hughes in behind.

Hide Ad

Hughes took a good first touch wide of the keeper before firing home clinically to put Gate ahead.

Hide Ad

Padiham made three changes at the break but it was Gate who had the second half’s first chance, Hughes’ effort going just wide.

Hughes also saw a volley well tipped over but Padiham began to pressure the Gate backline.

A couple of decent opportunities had been missed before a ball across the six-yard box wasn’t converted.

Hide Ad

A better chance was wasted on 76 minutes as Nathan Pennington palmed away Levi Lewis’ shot and Jack Reynolds sent the rebound wide.

Moments later, Lewis was denied by the woodwork as his free-kick from distance rattled the inside of the post and stayed out.

Hide Ad

Chambers made a block and Pennington contributed a couple of stops to keep Gate in front.

They should have made it 2-0 in stoppage time, when Kyle Campbell shot over after going through one-on-one.

Hide Ad

It didn't matter though as Gate held out for a clean sheet and three points ahead of Tuesday’s match at home to Barnoldswick Town (7.45pm).

Squires Gate: Pennington, Kandeke, Welsh, Chambers, Pett, Fallon, Cliffe, Riley, Carmichael, Few, Hughes. Subs: Crossley, Jungo, Page, Birchall, Campbell.

Related topics:PadihamPremier Division