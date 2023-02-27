After a 10-match unbeaten run, including eight wins, Fylde have had to settle for one point from their last two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They drew 3-3 having led 3-1 in Saturday's top-two clash with King’s Lynn Town, a result which meant the Norfolk side stayed ahead on goal difference.

Nick Haughton celebrates his goal against King's Lynn Town but AFC Fylde were pegged back Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Head coach Adam Murray said: “I thought first half was probably the best performance we've had. I thought the boys were unbelievable and probably should have been 6-0.

“But when you are playing a top team, they are always going to come out stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the reaction from Tuesday (the 3-1 defeat by Hereford) was what I was looking for and we've got a third of the season to go, so there's loads of football to play.

“We've seen our title rivals up close now, which is good.

“The final third of the season is full of cup finals, so there's no space for error.

“We need to go again and show that intensity, which is the word I've used since day one when I came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we play with that intensity, not many teams can handle us. We need to learn that killer instinct more. When we've got opposition by the throat, we've really got to make sure we kill them.”

Tonight's West Yorkshire visitors are on a seven-match unbeaten run, having drawn their last three.

Murray praised the performance of Nick Haughton against King’s Lynn, though Fylde's key player had to be withdrawn with 20 minutes left.

The Coasters boss added: “Nick has had an issue with his back, so we're really pleased for him to get through 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only disappointment is we had to take him off because I thought first half he was unbelievable.

“That's the Nick Haughton you want to come and watch, and as a coach it's enjoyable to watch.