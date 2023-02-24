Tuesday's 3-1 home defeat by Hereford ended Fylde's 10-match unbeaten start to 2023 and enabled Kings Lynn to replace them at the top of National League North on goal difference.

But with 16 games for Fylde to squeeze into the next two months, there’s time for plenty more twists and turns no matter what happens in Norfolk tomorrow.

AFC Fylde boss Adam Murray is backing his team to hit back after a 'punch in the face' Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Head coach Murray told The Gazette: “I don't see anyone running away with it. There are three or four sides all trying to get the number one spot and it's about who handles the pressure best.

“We just need to stay consistent in our everyday habits and keep our standards. Nothing will be won or lost on Saturday – it's just another game.”

But Fylde will be determined to bounce back from their first defeat since Boxing Day and Murray added: “The goals we conceded were the most disappointing part because they were totally against the way we play.

“The only other league defeat since I've been here, against Chorley, was for exactly the same reason. We were too passive and when we are passive we are not as effective, but when we are aggressive and stay on the front foot we are successful.

“We had 70 per cent of possession but did nothing with it. We passed sideways and backwards, we didn't have the fight we've had and we beat ourselves.

"We had 70 per cent of possession, made over 560 passes, had 17 shots but lost 3-1, so it was a strange game.”

Kings Lynn, one of two teams Fylde are yet to face this season, returned to winning ways at Banbury United on Tuesday, after a sticky spell had seen them win only one of their previous five.

But as always, Murray is more interested in his own charges. He added: “Whenever we’ve been punched in the face before, we've come back really strongly and I've no doubt the boys will react.

"But we need to look at why we got that kind of performance on Tuesday because it was a shock. We'll then draw a line under it, take bits from it and move on.”

Manchester City defender Emma Siddall made her AFC Fylde Women debut on Wednesday but could not spare the Coasters a 7-0 defeat by Burnley at Leyland.

The teenage loanee will remain with Fylde for their final eight Northern Premier Division games of the season – the next is at Brighouse Town on Sunday.

It was a disappointing start for Fylde's interim boss James Mallett after Danielle Young resigned as manager, though she continues to play for the team.