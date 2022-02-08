No need for Fleetwood to fear MK Dons says Zak Jules

The 24-year-old said: “Everyone in the changing room was disappointed. We came into the game fully expecting to walk away with the three points.

“It was a game that every single one of us felt we should have won. When you look at the fixture list and look at the teams that we’re coming up against, you’d definitely say that it was a winnable game or should be.

Zak Jules has quickly become a key player in the Fleetwood defence

“Ultimately you have to look at it in a positive way. We have got a point, although it feels like two points dropped.

“We’ve just got to go into Tuesday and hopefully get three points.”

Jules conceded the penalty which forced Fleetwood to settle for a third straight League One draw, though he knows a couple of good results could change the course of Town’s season dramatically.

He said: “It’s so tight that if you get a few wins on the bounce there is no telling where you will end up in terms of the league.

“You would look a lot more comfortable and a lot safer, even though you might only be a loss or two from getting sucked back in again.

“It’s disappointing but the lads know we’re fully capable of stringing a couple of wins together and really pulling away.

“We just need the ball to drop for us and I’m sure it will.

“When you are caught down at the end of the table where we are at the minute, you’ve got to fight for every single point that you can get.

“When we’ve come up against sides like Rotherham United, who are flying high at the top end of the table, we’ve shown we can definitely dig in and get results.

“I don’t think anyone is worried, it is just a case of disappointment for the time being. We need to dust ourselves down and get ready for the coming games.”

The third-placed Dons travel to Highbury tonight (7.45pm) as part of a full League One programme which could change the look of the table, with Town currently two points and two places above the bottom four.

Jules said of his parent club: “Everyone in the division knows they’re a footballing team.

“They like to play total football at all costs, pretty much all the time. It’s going to be difficult playing that way on our pitch.

“We don’t need to worry about that too much. We need to play our own game, play to our strengths and I’m sure the boys will give it a good go, put up a right fight and come out of it with all three points.

“I don’t see any reason why not, I don’t think there is any team in the league that you should fear.”