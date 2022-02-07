New Fleetwood signings Toto Nsiala and Dan Butterworth impress boss Stephen Crainey at Shrewsbury

READ MORE: Crainey rues missed opportunities to kill game at Shrewsbury.

Central defender Toto Nsiala made his first Fleetwood start in Shropshire, while striker Dan Butterworth replaced him for the final half-hour, his first appearance for the club.

Nsiala had come off the Fleetwood bench three times previously following last month's move north from Ipswich Town, while striker Butterworth was a deadline-day loan recruit from Blackburn Rovers last week.

Toto Nsiala in airborne action on his full Fleetwood debut at Shrewsbury Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Head coach Crainey said of the pair: "Toto was really good on his first start. He's a good, physical presence at the back and we needed that today.

"We just felt that in the second half we needed to change formation and match them by going 4-3-3 and that's the only reason I took him off.

"One of the centre-halves had to come off and it was Toto but he's going to be a great addition for the group.

"I'm looking forward to working with Dan. He looks like he's got a bit of quality in the final third and I'm hoping that's what he brings to the team. He's a top player, who will bring assists and goal to the team."

A player who may not have made such a favourable impression was Callum Camps, sent off in stoppage time for using foul and abusive language.

Crainey was uncertain what had occurred but said: "I think it was a straight red card but I'm not too sure, so I'll speak to him tomorrow and see what the cause of that was.

"At the end of the day it's disappointing to lose a man but we held on and got the point, and now we'll try to get three against MK Dons on Tuesday."