Chris Beech has brought in the former Blackpool and Preston North End defender as a coach to AFC Fylde.

Former Blackpool defender Nick Anderton has been appointed as a coach at National League outfit AFC Fylde.

Anderton has made a return to football after retiring in April 2023 at just 26. Anderton had to hang up his boots after battling with osteosarcoma during his time at Bristol Rovers and has now taken his first full-time role in football after retiring.

He joins the coaching staff at Fylde, and has been appointed alongside Conrad Prendergast. Prendergast returns to Fylde having been their under-18s manager and later in charge of their academy before becoming Burscough's boss.

“Nick has been through a tough time over the last few years, and for us to provide him with the chance to stay in the sport he loves is one that we’re proud and privileged to be able to do," said Beech to the official club website.

His experience, together with the depth of his personal qualities and resolve, shown during his time a professional footballer are an inspiration to those around him and I’m certain that he’ll bring a unique professional skillset and ‘player-relatability’ to our backroom staff at the football club.

“With Nick and Conrad already fully embedded within the backroom staff, and welcomed by the players, we are genuinely looking forward to what we believe will be a successful time for them both and for AFC Fylde”.

