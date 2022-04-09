Neil Critchley warns Blackpool players not to allow season to fizzle out

The club’s admittedly faint play-off hopes have now been ended by back-to-back defeats, leaving the Seasiders with nothing to play for other than their final league position.

But Critchley says his players – who take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park today – mustn’t allow what has been an excellent first season back in the Championship “dwindle away”.

Neil Critchley's side still have seven games left to play

“The aim now is to finish as high as we can,” he told The Gazette. “We’ve come a long way in a short period of time, and we’ve given so much this season and enjoyed some memorable games.

“We had that little bit of hope before coming back from the international break. We knew it was an outside chance but it was still a chance, but you’d have to say that’s gone now.

“In football there’s always that professional and personal pride, there’s always something to play.

“What a great challenge at Blackburn. Look at the stadium, look at the facilities, a big club pushing for the play-offs. What a game for us to look forward to, so let’s just remember where we are.

“But come on, we’ve got four weeks left, seven games to go and we want to finish as high as we can.”

Critchley also wants his side to show resolve and issue a response after their disappointing midweek defeat at Preston North End, which came three days after a 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

“It’s been two disappointing defeats, both games haven’t gone the way we wanted them to go,” Critchley conceded.

“Not that you ever need a reminder, but it just shows you how tough this division is, it makes us understand where we are, who we are, where we need to improve.

“There are four weeks of the season to go and my message to the players and staff is: we keep going. Nothing changes here, I can assure you.”

Jordan Gabriel could return for the Seasiders today but Dujon Sterling (ankle) and Kevin Stewart (thigh) will miss out.