Nathan Shaw aims to make even bigger impression second time around at AFC Fylde

Shaw impressed in his 19 games on loan at the club last season and believes there is more improvement in him.

He told the club website: “Last year I chipped in with a few goals and assists, and this year I want to do better than that with a few more goals and more assists, and just help the team out more in general.

Nathan Shaw is raring to go again at AFC Fylde

“We did really well last year and were top of league on points per game, and hopefully this time we’ll finish the season and get a trophy at the end.”

Fylde’s season ended early for a second successive year due to the pandemic and Shaw was recalled by Blackpool in January, going on to make his EFL debut in the victory at Charlton Athletic.

But despite a new contract offer at the club where he had come through the youth ranks, Shaw was impressed by his positive experience at Fylde and happy to switch allegiances permanently.

He added: “I’m over the moon to get the deal done. It was great here last year and hopefully we can kick on again this year and it will be even better.

“I know what I’m getting here because I’ve been here before and that made the decision easier.

“It’s a geat environment, great staff and a great set of lads.

“I’ve nothing to complain about at all, so hopefully we can do it again this season.”

Fylde are a week into pre-season training and Shaw is excited to get started again, despite having little by way of a summer break.

He explained: “We carried on training at Blackpool for quite a while, so I haven’t had much time off.

“But physically I’m fine and just looking forward to getting going and meeting up with the boys.

“I kept in contact with Jim (Bentley, Fylde manager) during the summer, speaking about football, and with a lot of the lads because they are a great bunch. The great atmosphere around the club made me want to come back.”

What will be different second time around is hopefully the return of supporters to Mill Farm, where Shaw played all his football behind closed doors last season.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans because the atmosphere makes a massive difference.

“I’m sure they will be really loud and really good fans.”