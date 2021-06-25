AFC Fylde announce signing of Blackpool winger Nathan Shaw

It follows the 20-year-old's successful loan spell at Mill Farm last season, when he made 19 appearances for the Coasters and scored twice.

A product of the Blackpool youth set-up, Shaw is out of contract this summer after two years as a professional at Bloomfield Road, where he was offered a new contract.

Nathan Shaw in aciton of AFC Fylde last November

Shaw was recalled from Fylde in January and made his EFL debut the following month as a substitute in Blackpool's 3-0 win at Charlton Athletic.

He subsequently spent a month on loan at Stockport County, playing twice in the National League in March.

Shaw made his Blackpool debut in the EFL Trophy in September 2019 and made five senior appearances in all.

He becomes Fylde's third signing in a week, following the arrivals of former Blackpool forward Stephen Dobbie and goalkeeper Bobby Jones.

Coasters manager Jim Bentley told the club website: "We are delighted to get this over the line. Nathan was a big success for the club during his loan spell and we were really keen on getting him back in the building.

"He is a player who we believe has great potential and I’m confident he can fulfil that here. He’s a likable lad, works hard and is determined to do well.

"This is a very exciting signing for the football club and I’m sure our fans will be pleased to see him in an AFC Fylde shirt again this coming season."

Blackpool could be entitled to a compensation fee for Shaw as a youth product under the age of 24 who had been offered a new deal.

Shaw's move leaves Cameron Antwi as the only out-of-contract Blackpool player yet to sort out his future.