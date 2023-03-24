The National League North leaders were struggling for frontmen last week, when Ligendza's injury followed loanee Mo Faal's recall by West Bromwich Albion.

But boss Adam Murray brought in free agent Nathan Delfouneso and loaned Bartosz Cybulski from Derby County for the rest of the season.

​Joe Rowley scores AFC Fylde’s winning goal in Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash at King’s Lynn Town Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Former Blackpool favourite Delfouneso made a matchwinning debut at Alfreton Town last weekend, then head coach Murray labelled towering Pole Cybulski “outstanding” on his full debut in Tuesday’s away win over title rivals King's Lynn Town.

Ligendza sat out both those games but has been training ahead of Gloucester City's visit to Mill Farm tomorrow – the first of three home games in eight days for Fylde.

And there's also good news over Cullen, another former Seasiders hero, with Murray confirming the 30-year-old's return to training.

It is over a year since Cullen suffered a “multi-ligament injury” while making only his fourth appearance for the club against Bradford Park Avenue.

Delfounso remained on the bench on Tuesday, when Fylde pulled five points clear of closest rivals King's Lynn, but Murray hailed his “brilliant” contribution off the field as well as on.

The head coach told The Gazette: “Nathan wanted to come and join us but had not had any football for a while (last playing for Accrington Stanley last November before his contract was ended in January). We were really impressed with his attitude, his fitness and his hunger to play.

“The big thing is that he wants to be successful with us. Delf brings quality to the group but is an unbelievable guy and a great professional, who is so willing to help the lads. He was screaming at the boys on Tuesday and trying to encourage them with his words of wisdom.”

Supporters may be less familiar with 20-year-old Cybulski but he too has made an instant impact.

Murray added: “The big man has impressed and obviously had big boots to fill with Mo going. He has a bit of everything.

“He's a very technical player for a big man, with quick feet and his link-up play is exceptional.

“The big thing about him, apart from his size, is that he's a top finisher and we know he will get goals.”

Fylde haven't needed goals from Cybulski yet, with fellow frontman Joe Rowley in a rich vein of form and scoring the winner in two for Fylde's last three games.

Murray said: “Joe has deserved that. He's been really hard done by at times.

