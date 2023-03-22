Joe Rowley scored the only goal in the 58th minute at Walks Stadium.

There was a full debut up front for Derby County loanee Bartosz Cybulski as boss Adam Murray made three changes to the team which won by the same score at Alfreton Town.

Joe Rowley scores AFC Fylde's winning goal at King's Lynn Town Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Connor Barrett and Danny Whitehead also came into the side, with Luke Charman, Dan Pike and Dan Malone all dropping to the bench.

The first opportunity fell to the home side as Ben Stephens squared the ball for Josh Barrett in the penalty area but keeper Chris Neal was out quickly to rescue Fylde.

The Coasters' first chance arrived when Rowley raced down the touchline and zipped a pass across the face of goal. Luke Conlan threw himself at the ball but was denied by a last-ditch challenge.

Two more chances came Fylde's way before the interval. First home keeper Tommy Dixon-Hodge saved smartly after Rowley had a clear run on goal, then Harry Davis saw his header cleared off the line.

After the restart, Town's Gold Omotayo couldn't capitalise on several free headers, while Nick Haughton blasted over from the edge of the area at the other end.

The breakthrough soon followed as Whitehead's defence-splitting pass released Rowley, who took one touch before firing into the bottom corner. The hosts almost conceded a second by granting Haughton too much time and space but his shot cleared the bar by inches.

Saturday's matchwinner Nathan Delfouneso remained on the bench but Murray did introduce Charman, who almost connected with fellow substitute Will Hatfield’s ball across the face of goal.

King's Lynn threw everything they had at Fylde in the closing stages but the visitors defended resolutely to pull five points clear.

The Coasters have two games in hand, with successive home fixtures to come against Gloucester City on Saturday and Blyth Spartans next Tuesday.

King's Lynn: Dixon-Hodge, A.Jones, Callan-McFadden, Coulson, J.Jones, Clunan, Crowther, Widdrington, Barrett (Cosgrave 60), Omotayo (Ponticelli 79), Stephens (Hughes 71); Not used: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fleming.

