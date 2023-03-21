AFC Fylde boss Adam Murray hails new strikers ahead of King's Lynn Town clash

Last Friday's signings both came off the bench in the following day's victory at Alfreton Town, former Blackpool favourite Delfouneso scoring the only goal 10 minutes after entering the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old, who last played in November and left Accrington Stanley in January, has made over 400 senior appearances for 11 clubs and enjoyed four stints at Bloomfield Road.

Nathan Delfouneso scored AFC Fylde's winner on his debut at Alfreton Town Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Also at Mill Farm for the rest of the season is 20-year-old Cybulski, on loan from League One Derby County.

The Poland Under-19 frontman scored three National League goals in 11 games on loan at Solihull Moors this season and has made seven appearances for the Rams, four in the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray, who had been seeking attacking reinforcements following injury to Siya Ligendza and Mo Faal's recall by West Bromwich Albion, said of the new arrivals: “I thought they were both excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nathan has not played a lot of football but has trained with us for a couple of weeks and I've been really impressed with his attitude, his professionalism and the help he's given to the young players. His experience to try to help us get where we want to be is priceless.

“Bartosz only came in on Friday, so hasn't had much work with us but they both impacted the game and showed unbelievable quality, which eventually helped us to get the three points.”

Murray was delighted to complete a league double over Alfreton and added: “We knew before the game it was going to be one of our toughest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd go as far as to say it's the hardest place to come in the league with the way they play. For me, they have one of the best managers in this league (Billy Heath).”