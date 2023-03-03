The past week's home matches saw Fylde lead 3-1 at half-time against former leaders King's Lynn Town and Farsley Celtic. Their title rivals fought back for a 3-3 draw but Fylde closed out Tuesday’s win over Farsley without further goals.

Head coach Murray told The Gazette: “It wasn't really a case of learning lessons from Saturday. That was a typical top game in which the momentum swung one way and then the other right through.

“I enjoyed it. It's nice to be involved in a game like that but Tuesday was totally different. It was about making sure we stayed strong and were tough to beat.

“I think it's going to be remain close for the rest of the season. King's Lynn have experience of being promoted from this league and a lot of our players were close last season.

“Every game from now until the end of the season will have its moments when the momentum swings.

"You've got teams fighting for survival, fighting for the play-offs, fighting for championships, so the pressure goes up and I thought we dealt with it well on Tuesday.”

Fylde head to Blyth Spartans tomorrow two points clear of King's Lynn, but with so much football to be played – Fylde face 14 more fixtures before the end of next month – Murray believes other clubs will have a say in the title race, though third-placed Chester are currently five points further back.

“I think there's every opportunity for other teams to be involved with the sheer number of games in such a short space of time,” he said.

“There are so many uncontrollables and there's still time for a lot of ups and downs. We just need to do what we have to do.”

Fylde's relentless run continues with Tuesday games for the next four weeks and Murray added: “You just have to monitor the situation week by week. You need to try to keep consistency, which is the key. But it's pedal to the floor and we move on.”

After frontman Siya Ligendza marked his recall with Fylde's opening goal against Farsley, Murray revealed he had needed “a couple of conversations with Siya to get him back on track and make sure his head was where it needs to be”.

Elaborating on this when asked by The Gazette, he added: “Siya went through contract negotiations which lasted a long time and that took its toll.

“When a young player goes straight from academy football to men's football and to playing the game for his living, then it's normal to need some time to process the change and get your head straight. But I thought he was outstanding on Tuesday.”

Fylde hit the road to the North East tomorrow after three home games and will face the last league opponents they are yet to meet this season.

And Blyth received a ringing endorsement from Murray, who added: “Apart from us, Blyth are my favourite team to watch.

“It's a good brand of football and they play the right way. They held King's Lynn 0-0 at the start of the year and we're going to have to be at our best.

“We have to recover well, prepare well and make sure we have the energy to go again.

"It's another big game but there are no little games now for the rest of the season.”