Midfielder Tom Walker returns to AFC Fylde on loan from Stockport County

The 26-year-old joined the Coasters from Salford City on a two-and-half-year deal in January 2020 but spent barely two months at Mill Farm.

He scored four goals in nine National League appearances for Fylde before Covid curtailed their season.

Tom Walker is back at AFC Fylde two years after he first signed Picture: AFC FYLDE

Harrogate Town then exercised a release clause in his contract to sign Walker that summer.

Loan moves to Notts County and Stockport last season were followed by a second permanent move to the latter in the summer.

This season he has spent a month on loan with the Hatters’ National League rivals Altrincham.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley said: “Tom is a good player and character, who we know well from his time here before. He is an exciting talent, who is at a good age and in the right environment can get even better.”

“Technically he is good, he’s athletic, mobile and will fit nicely into our set-up. I’m very much looking forward to working with him again.”

Salford-born Walker said: "It feels good to be back. I wanted to get back on board and I'm just excited to be here.

"Harrogate seemed like a good opportunity, after they had been promoted to the EFL, but it didn't work out.

"I'm coming up to the end of my contract now and at my age I need to be playing regularly.

"The gaffer is great and has very good man-management skills, which for me is massive. He knows my qualities and what I need to work on.

"He has given me confidence to get back playing again and get into form. Hopefully I can add something to the team and help us to get that success come the end of the season.”