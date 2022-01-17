Jim Bentley's delight as AFC Fylde claim three points at Leamington
Jim Bentley hailed AFC Fylde’s powers of recovery after his players claimed three points at the weekend.
Goals from Sam Osborne and Alex Whitmore gave the Coasters a 2-0 win at Leamington in their first outing of the year after Covid-related call-offs.
Victory moved Bentley’s players back into the top three, six points behind leaders Brackley Town and with a game in hand.
Speaking afterwards, Bentley said: “It’s a big win for us. It’s important, when you’re going through a little bit of a sticky spell, that you get back on track.
“That’s what we’ve done today. It’s a difficult place to come, we saw that last year (1-1 draw).
“Away from home, a difficult pitch, the run that we’ve been on, we’ve had that break of 17 days without a game, we’ve been shut down for the best part of a week but we’ve got a few players back, we’ve had a good week in training and we took that into the game.
“I thought it was workmanlike, professional, disciplined: we’ve limited the opposition to mainly long-range shots.
“There were a couple of scary moments where it was bouncing around the box and we’ve shanked one or two clearances or kicked it against one of our players.
“We need to show a little bit more composure in those situations but they have taken the week into their performance and we’re really pleased.”
