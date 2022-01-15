AFC Fylde striker may not have gone for good despite Altrincham loan move

Despite the Coasters’ shortage of frontmen, the 31-year-old has been allowed to rejoin the National League club for the rest of the season, a deal which takes Hulme to the end of his Fylde contract.

The Lancastrian went straight into the starting line-up for last weekend’s draw at Barnet, though he was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Stockport County.

Describing his move as a return “home” to the club where he was happiest, Hulme said: “It’s nobody’s fault but it just didn’t happen for me at Fylde.”

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Adam Gee

Hulme has scored 70 goals for Altrincham at an average of one every two games but was restricted to 22 Fylde appearances in 15 months, though last season was cut short by Covid.

Bentley has insisted the door has not closed, telling The Gazette: “He was suspended at the start of the season but just hasn’t played regularly, which is what he needs.

“He has worked hard but has had the opportunity to go back to Altrincham, and we have to do what we think is right for the club and for him – but we’ll monitor him while he’s there and you never know.”

Fylde haven’t played since December 28 due to a Covid outbreak and head to Leamington today having slipped to fourth in National North, with leaders Brackley Town now nine points above them.

Bentley added: “The first weekend we didn’t play results went our way but it’s been a mixed bag since. We can’t do anything about that – we just have to get our house in order and try to win at Leamington.”

Elsewhere, AFC Fylde’s postponed National League North match at Chorley has been rearranged for later this month.

The game will now take place on Tuesday, January 25 (7.45pm) after Covid-19 cases in the Coasters’ squad meant the original fixture on January 2 was postponed.

The new date means the trip falls between the Coasters’ home games with Guiseley and Curzon Ashton.

Tickets for the Tuesday night clash will go on sale soon via Chorley’s ticketing website, though a pay on the gate option will be available on the night.

Fylde have issued the following reminder: “Please be aware that Chorley have issued refunds to all supporters who bought a ticket for the postponed fixture, and a new ticket will have to be purchased for the rearranged date once on sale.”

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 for 60+/NHS/First Responders/Armed Services, £7 for 18 to 21-year-olds and £5 for 12 to 17-year-olds. Entry is free for accompanied Under-12s.