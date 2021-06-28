Max Clark hungry for a taste of League One with Fleetwood Town

Clark became Simon Grayson’s fifth signing of the summer, joining as a free agent on a one-year-deal.

Fellow new boy Brad Halliday spoke highly of the Highbury club to help convince the 25-year-old to join.

Max Clark has played in the Championship and in League Two but not as yet in the third tier

And having played in the second and fourth tiers in England, Clark is looking forward to testing himself in League One.

Versatile Clark is fresh from a four-month stint back at his first club Hull City but did not play for the champions.

He said: “I know Brad and I was speaking to him before I signed. He’s excited to be here so for me, it gives me a good feeling.

“I’m just excited to be here and to get working and enjoying meeting the boys and staff for pre-season.

“Hopefully I can add to the team and add some quality in certain areas for the manager.

“I’m excited to play in League One. There are some great teams in this league. It’s very challenging and tough.

“There are a lot of games in this league and I’m excited by it. It’s a league I didn’t get a chance to play in before I went to Holland (with Vitesse Arnhem) and now I’m getting the chance to.

“I’ve played in the Championship and in League Two – they are totally different qualities. I think there is a lot of quality in League One. The teams that came down will make it more challenging too.

“There is a great group here, great quality, and I look forward to working with them.”