Fleetwood Town have cup games confirmed
Fleetwood Town have had their opponents confirmed in both the Carabao Cup first round and the Papa Johns Trophy.
Town have a reunion of sorts on their hands in the Carabao Cup, with a trip to Championship side Stoke City
The Cod Army will go to the Bet365 and meet up with former loanee Harry Souttar, who spent one-and-a-half seasons on loan at Highbury.
In the Papa John's Trophy, Simon Grayson's men will face Accrington Stanley, Barrow and Leicester City.
The round one Carabao Cup draw is split into northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9 - the midweek after club's opening league game.
However, clubs are able to agree an alternative date between July 31 and August 4, the EFL have said.
Town travel to Stoke after their opening league game, against Danny Cowley's Portsmouth.
Last season the Cod Army made it to the third round, before being defeated at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.
Last time out in the Papa John's Trophy, the Cod Army were knocked out by League One champions Hull City in a thrilling encounter, at the last 16 stage.