That's the view of interim boss Andy Taylor, who welcomed the right-back back to Mill Farm this week after two months on loan with league rivals Buxton.

The 24-year-old Liverpudlian has enjoyed plenty of game-time with the Bucks as he looks to put a series of injury setbacks behind him

Taylor said of the player Fylde signed from Wigan Athletic back in 2018: “Luke's in contention. We've had a bit of an injury spurt in the full-back areas and he's a very good player at this level and above.

“He's played pretty much every minute at Buxton, he's a big character to have around and it feels almost like a new signing.”

Taylor has enjoyed an unexpected full week on the training ground after a waterlogged pitch put paid to Tuesday's home game against Blyth Spartans.

That postponement, confirmed just 40 minutes before kick-off, has left mid-table Fylde four games and 10 points behind tomorrow's hosts.

Darlington went top with a 3-1 home victory over Alfreton Town on Tuesday, a third straight win for Alun Armstrong’s side.

Taylor said of the midweek washout: “It's one of those that nobody really was really expecting, but when we got to the ground it was clear there was a potential issue with the late rain.

“It was also disappointing for Blyth and their supporters who travelled but it was out of our control.”

A new date for the match may have to wait, though, as Fylde have only one available Tuesday this side of 2023 and visit Gillingham for their FA Cup replay next week.

Taylor was preparing to remain in charge of the team at Darlington, though today is the deadline imposed by the club for the appointment of a permanent manager.

“Unless things change, I'll be in charge,” Taylor told The Gazette last night.

“From day one, I've had the attitude that I will do this job until I’m otherwise informed ... and I haven't been!”

Fylde Women face a long journey to the North East for the start of the their Women's FA Cup journey at Alnwick Town on Sunday.

The Coasters will face the North East Regional League outfit in a first-round tie which kicks off at 1pm.

Fylde have been knocked out in the second round by Burnley in the past two seasons.

The first of those ties took place in bizarre circumstances, though. The teams had not played for four months due to Covid, while pandemic restrictions meant that training sessions in the days before the tie were their first for 15 weeks.

Danielle Young's side are looking to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Boldmere St Michael's in the National League Northern Premier Division.

It ended Fylde's four-match unbeaten run, which included three 2-2 draws.